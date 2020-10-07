Derby theater hopeful the holidays will bring new movie releases

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Delays in new movie releases have cinemas in limbo across the nation.

“It’s not a good thing when things start closing like that,” said Lori Armstrong, owner of the Derby Plaza Theaters. “Without the release of those blockbusters we’re sitting in the water.”

The family-owned theater has been around since 1995. Armstrong says she’s never experienced anything like this.

“This is definitely new territory,” said Armstrong.

The recent news surrounding the temporary closure of more than 500 Regal movie theaters is concerning for the larger theaters that rely on blockbuster releases, but it could potentially help small venues like hers.

“Movie theaters closing may be beneficial to us – not that we want any theater to close, we are all in this together, but us still being open we will not have that competition,” said Kristina Helm.

Armstrong says the theater has been staying afloat partly because they have been new releases, retro movies, and some private showings.

“The film companies really don’t want to let their big ones go. Because obviously, they would possibly be losing out on a lot with NY and LA. When they don’t open up, the bigger movies then we just don’t pull the people,” added Armstrong.

She says she’s thankful for her community and the support they have shown her throughout this time.

LATESTS STORIES: