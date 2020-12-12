Despite pandemic — Santa flying high to ‘rein’ in holiday joy

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Santa is definitely coming to town, he’s actually already soaring over one Kansas town.

“I see Santa,” said one Augusta resident as she pointed to the sky.

It all started three years ago when Santa strapped his 80 pound paramotor to his back. That’s when his hobby of flying turned into something much bigger.



“I looked up and saw him flying across and it just makes you smile because everywhere you look you see him,” said Rachel Skov, an Augusta mom.

That’s when it become became an annual tradition for this Santa. Just two years ago he started flying around town to raise money for a local charity, but this year he’s doing it for another reason.

“I’m trying to raise morale and give people something to look forward to,” said Santa.

Related Content Flying Santa spotted in Augusta spreading holiday cheer

Residents say he’s doing just that.

“He goes low and like he waves to us,” said Mason Skov, Augusta student.

Santa said because of how difficult this year has been for many families, he won’t be spotted flying just once this year. He plans to fly as many days this month as he can to spread holiday cheer. He encourages everyone to keep their eyes peeled and ears open.



“I either say ‘Ho, ho, ho or Merry Christmas,'” said Santa.

To see more of his adventures, click here.

LATEST STORIES: