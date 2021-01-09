Despite the pandemic, Wichita East High athletes get recruited by college scouts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for some student-athletes across the country to showcase their skills to college recruiters.

“Most of our meets right now have only been attended by just a few parents,” said Joe Hutchinson, head coach Wichita East High School. “For the most part with swimming and diving it– a lot of it is done by the times and the scores that they get, and so you don’t have to see the kid as much as you have in other sports.”

Hutchinson said that some athletes could miss out on the opportunity tour possible colleges.

“He’s having a hard time making decisions because he’s not able to go and visit, and he really does want to wait and make that decision until after he’s been on campus,” said Hutchinson.

While it may hinder some athletes from the opportunity to meet in-person with college scouts, it has also enabled some athletes to get creative.

Lucas Laufer,18, and Olivier Scholls,18, said they both have uploaded videos displaying their skills online in hopes to get more college coaches to watch them compete.

“I was able to showcase myself through videos, so I was able to show different college coaches what I have, I have done in the past,” said Laufer.

“I also used NCSA about last year I made a profile diving, I never really thought it would lead to necessarily anything,” said Scholls. “I was able to talk about my dive, what my dive sheet is looking like showing what I’m competing with, and also send videos and I can get pointers from her as well so it’s been a lot of fun.

Hutchison said he works with his athletes and helps them get ahold of college coaches, sets up Zoom interviews, and helps with phone calls.

“I’m immensely proud of them,” said Hutchinson.

Laufer will head to Lake Forest College in Illinois to compete in the school’s swim team.

Scholls will head to Babson College in Massachusetts to compete in the schools swim team.