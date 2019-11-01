Día de Los Muertos: A two-day celebration of life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– For the fifth year in a row the Día De Los Muertos celebration, hosted by Dia de Los Muertos Wichita, will be held at the Old Town Farmers Market.

Día de Los Muertos is a two-day holiday that many Latin American countries celebrate to honor the life lived for those family members who have passed away.

“There’s a lot of interest, you know because it’s so dynamic it’s so meaningful. It’s just a beautiful celebration,” said Lolly Hernandez, event coordinator.

During the celebration family members will cook their loved ones’ favorite meals, decorate altars with that relative’s favorite things, and paint their face resembling a skull or calaca.

Lolly Hernandez, one of the event coordinators, says this year they will have traditional Mexican food, performances, face paintings and a silent candle walk for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s a free event, kid-friendly, we have face painters and lost of food lots of food vendors, very good food. We have a great lineup for performers,” said Lolly Hernandez, event coordinator.

This event will be held at Old Town Farmers Market on November 2 in Old Town from 2 p.m. to midnight.

