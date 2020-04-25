‘Don’t forget about us’: Kansas long-term health care associations plead for help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas long-term health care associations say their members all across the state are experiencing a lack of support.

“Our staff is pushed to the limit, they don’t have the right protective equipment and the amount that they need,” said Kansas Health Care Association President and CEO Linda MowBray. “We need help and we’re reaching out to say, ‘Don’t forget about us.'”

The Kansas Health Care Association teamed up with LeadingAge Kansas and Kansas Adult Care Executives to release a joint statement regarding the lack of financial support and priority staff members at nursing homes and assisted living facilities are facing.

The statement indicates the long-term care system was in crisis prior to COVID-19, but now, they are seeing a lack of funding and workforce shortages. Plus, little testing and a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Our society often places a lower value on the lives of older people. That has never been more apparent than in this pandemic. The same can be said for long-term care workers who endure the same risks as other health care workers, but with less applause, less pay, and even less hope of protective masks.” Joint statement released by KHCA, Leading Age, KACE

The Association has 400 member organizations. In Kansas, there are 50,000 long-term care residents and 40,000 long-term care works.

“Maybe as a society, we’ll get back to normal, but normal for our skilled nursing homes and assisted living is a long long way down the road,” said MowBray. “We ask the public to be sensitive to our residents, send them a card. You can’t see them in person right now, but they are there, don’t forget about them.”

