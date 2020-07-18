‘Dreadfully abused and neglected’ Bowie the dog celebrates 2nd birthday amongst fans and friends

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bowie, a 2-year old bulldog mix, who was rescued by the Wichita Animal Action League after being severely abused and neglected, celebrated his 2nd birthday amidst fun and fanfare at an east Wichita frozen custard place Friday.

Bowie’s case began in early January when someone found him emaciated and locked in a kennel and thrown in a dumpster at Ashley Lane Apartments at Pawnee and Oliver.

The Wichita Animal Action League initially began caring for Bowie and continued posting messages about his recovery.

Bowie, currently a healthy and thriving 2-year-old dog, celebrated his birthday where fans, animal lovers, and other pooches joined in the festivities while sharing an important message about speaking up against animal abuse.

Christy Fischer, Wichita Animal Action League’s executive director said Bowie’s birthday is a good opportunity to remind folks in this community to speak out against animal abuse — whenever they witness it. “Be loud against animal cruelty, ” Fischer emphasized.

Fischer encouraged anyone who comes across any incidents of animal abuse or neglect to call law enforcement, animal control, or local rescue groups.

The Wichita Animal Action League team, along with Bowie, will be present at the 21st and Maize Dillons, Saturday, July 18, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. where they’ll showcase their adoptable pets.

Bowie’s story is available on Facebook. To learn more about the “Be Loud” campaign inspired by Bowie’s rescue, click here.