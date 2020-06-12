Driver’s license office sees high traffic, booked till late July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you are planning a trip to the driver’s license office, you may want to hold off.

The Wichita Driver’s License Office on 21st and Amidon is accepting customers by appointment only. The office is so backed up customer’s can’t get an appointment until the end of July, which has some Wichitans frustrated.

“He’s only 16 so this will be his first ID for right now until he gets his driver’s license,” said Nicci Jones, Wichita mom. “He just got a job but he can’t even start it until he gets an ID, and I’m like there’s no way we can even get, like when I try to type in any of the locations it’s not even giving me available times right now.”

Wichita Driver’s License Office manager Jennifer Clapper says all of the offices in Kansas are servicing customers by appointment only due to COVID-19. She says this is the best way for staff to maintain traffic that is coming in and out of the office.

“All of our offices are appointment only and it’s crucial that we keep it appointment only because if we only start helping walk-ins and things of that nature there’s no way, we will be able to maintain that 6-foot distance that we need,” said Clapper.

Clapper says there are a number of services that are now online, some that have never been provided online before.

“If you need a critical service like an address change, you just need to renew, turned 21 and need to renew — all of those things can be done online. You don’t even have to come in and make an appointment. So we encourage everybody to go online and see all of the services we are offering,” said Clapper.

