Elementary school students get first-hand voting experience

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, Nov. 5, many Kansans went to their local polling place to either drop off their ballot or vote in this year’s local election.

For students in James Enders Elementary School, Tuesday was also a day where students got the opportunity to vote for their school’s next representative.

It’s not the traditional voting booth many Wichitans are used to but for students at James Enders Elementary School, it was the best way for them to have their voices heard.

“I’m glad that we get to put our vote in,” said fifth-grader Caynie Galvin.

For more than 10 years the school has been setting up mock elections to teach kids the importance of voting.

“We are very civic-minded and we want the kids to know that this is their responsibility as well as a responsibility to be a leader. So, we teach the kids what they can expect as they grow up and how to choose leaders for our country and for our city as well,” said Suni Barker third grade teacher.

Although these kiddos won’t be voting for the next local official they will get the chance to vote for their school’s next representative.

“It’s important so everybody can choose for who they want to vote for so maybe they can choose the right person,” said fifth-grader Janya Bell.

Teacher Suni Barker says they try to make these student elections as realistic as possible.

“They have a little bit of time where they can put up posters and campaign for themselves and then we have this big election that we have here. After that is over, then we have the inaugural ball in January.”

Students will be able to know who their next representative is later today.

LATEST STORIES: