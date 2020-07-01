Evergy offering new payment plans to customers impacted by pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Kansans are still struggling to pay bills because of the pandemic. In an effort to help, Evergy announced on Tuesday new customer assistance plans to customers with past due accounts.

“Since we know people are facing hardships and it might be a little more difficult to pay their bills right now,” said Evergy communication manager, Kayley Bohlen. ” Just an effort to help them bring their account current and avoid a balance that may be difficult to pay.”

Bohlen says Evergy will resume disconnection of service for non-payment beginning July 16. She says these limited-time payment plans will be available through August 31.

“We’ve been actively calling customers to offer these special payment plans in an effort to get their account current, ” said Bohlen.

“Evergy is here to help to customers in need by offering account credits and additional payment plans,” Terry Bassham, Evergy president said. “Already, more than 5,000 customers have benefited from signing up for these plans.”

Evergy says around 58,000 customers in their service area have past due accounts of at least 250 dollars. Approximately 117,000 customers owe 249 dollars or less. Half of these customers are in Kansas.

“Residential customers who are at least 100 dollars past due as of July 31 may be eligible for 10 percent credit up to 100 dollars if they pay their account in full,” said Bohlen. Residential customers who are 250 dollars or more past due may request a four-month payment plan. With the first installment, Evergy will credit $25 toward the payment. If the payment plan is completed by the fourth month, Evergy will credit 50 percent of the payment, up to $75, toward the customer’s next bill.”

“We’ve set aside these funds specifically to help those who have fallen behind,” Bassham said.

Available Resources:

Project Deserve helps eligible Evergy Kansas Central customers with their energy bills.

Dollar Aide funds are available for qualifying Evergy Kansas Metro, Missouri Metro and Missouri West customers.

Call 2-1-1 for additional agencies that may be able to provide financial assistance.

For more information, customers can call (800)-383-1183 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

