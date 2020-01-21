Fades4Grades: Students rewarded with free haircuts for academic success

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local barbershop gave free haircuts to students to applaud them on their academic success Monday.

“We got the Fades4Grades program that we’re doing today, which is a program designed to congratulate and reward kids for getting good grades in school, or at least making improvements to their grades in school,” said Bryce Graham, owner of the Shock Shop.

In order for students to qualify for a free cut, they need to have a 3.0 GPA or have shown an increase in their grades within the last two grading periods.

Aidan Davis, 10, was one of the many students who received a free haircut on Monday. He says maintaining a good grade point average can sometimes be difficult.

“Because you have to pay attention,” said Aidan Davis.

Davis says he avoids getting bad grades by following a few simple tips.

“If you can pay attention and ignore the people that are talking to you, you’ll be good,” he said.

The shop owner says close to 60 students were able to come to the shop and get a free haircut.

“We want to help boost their self-confidence and their self-image because when you look good you feel good, ” Graham said.

Graham says the community has been very helpful whenever he provides free haircuts to students.

“All the way from the individuals who just want to sponsor a few haircuts to a major business who may be looking to sponsor 100, 200, 500 or more haircuts,”

He hopes to expand on this and provide this service to as many kids around the area as possible.

