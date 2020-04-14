Family speaks out after 18-year-old woman shot dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Aubrey Resendez, 18, died after a shooting near Pawnee and West Street in Wichita early Monday morning. Her family says she enjoyed playing soccer and was on her school’s honor roll.

“She was unstoppable when it came to soccer — that was her passion,” said her cousin A-Jai Resendez.

Aubrey Resendez was a passenger in a car driven by her 18-year-old boyfriend. Her 27-year-old brother was also in the vehicle.

Wichita police say the people in the car got into a disturbance with the occupants of a silver truck in the 4200 block of West Pawnee. Someone in the truck fired multiple shots at the car, hitting it and Aubrey Resendez.

“We just hope that the person who did it, they get caught. She was a baby. They took her life,” A-Jai Resendez said.

Aubrey Resendez graduated from South High in 2019. Her family says she wanted to become a police officer after her father’s death, who was killed in a shooting in October 2016. She was only 15 at the time.

“Like my mom says we didn’t get justice for her dad so we would like justice for her,” said A-Jai Resendez. “Put your best men out there and do what they got to do to find it.”

Aubrey Resendez would have turned 19 on April 22, according to her cousin.

“Her smile, it makes you feel like you can be around someone you can actually talk to,” said Resendez. “She just lights up the world with her smile.”

Aubrey was loved by so many people and she brought brightness to everyone she came in contact with. She had a smile that could light up the whole room and a big heart to match it. She was a star soccer player, on the principal’s honor roll, and had just graduated high school in 2019. She had a bright future ahead of her. She was the strongest person I know. Especially after losing her dad (Samuel Resendez) in 2016 due to gun violence as well. Still, after all, she has been through she still had a beautiful smile, humor, and a contagious laugh. She is loved by so many people and she will be greatly missed by her friends and family. We love you, Aubrey. – Alaina Resendez,

Her family has created a Go-Fund-Me page to help cover her funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to help.

