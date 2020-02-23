Fans, former players gather for premiere of soccer documentary “God Save the Wings”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Indoor soccer fans and Wichita Wings nostalgists gathered at the Orpheum Theater Saturday for the premiere of the documentary film “God Save the Wings,” a look at Wichita’s first indoor soccer club.

The film co-directed by Adam Knapp follows the team as they and take Wichita by storm in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Several of the teams’ former players from the time attended the premiere. The creators of the film say this is three years in the making.

Adam Knapp, co-director God Save the Wings discussed the film with KSN saying it is “About a wonderful time in Wichita where the wings ruled the town. It was Wichita’s one chance to play in a major league, we played with Los Angeles, New York. It was just a really special time for Wichita.”

The current day Wings play their last home game of the season Sunday at 7 pm at Hartman Arena.

