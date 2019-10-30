Fire Department offers Wichitans firetruck ride

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is offering two Wichitans a chance to ride a firetruck to and from work or school.

The department has partnered with United Way to host the fundraiser that allows Wichitans to buy $10 tickets for a chance to win the ride and a WFD t-shirt. All proceeds will go to the United Way campaign.

“The minimum age is 8 years of age, and it doesn’t have to be a school age child or a teenager. It could even be an adult,” said Jose Ocadiz, Wichita Fire Prevention.

There will be two winners drawn from the total number of people who purchased tickets. The winners will be announced on Monday, Nov. 4.

The department says you don’t have to worry about your ride being interrupted. You can schedule it on a day that works best for you and with a station close to your home.

“Our firetruck will be in an unavailable status. During the persons ride to school or to work, they won’t be available for any type of fire calls,” said Ocadiz.

There is no limit to the amount of tickets you can buy. If you would like to purchase a ticket for you or someone you know, there are still tickets available for purchase now through Friday, Nov. 1.

They can be purchased on the 11th floor of City Hall (455 N. Main, Wichita) OR at the Wichita Fire Department’s Regional Training Center (4780 E. 31st. S., Wichita).

Ever wanted to ride in a firetruck?? Wichita Fire Department’s 2019 United Way Fundraiser might give you that chance!… Posted by Wichita Fire Department on Thursday, October 24, 2019

