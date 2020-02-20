Former world champion amateur boxer joins police academy

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman and amateur ringside world champion boxer is channeling her strong side once again — but this time to prepare for the police academy.

“When I was younger my dad always looked at girl superheroes and he’d be like ‘Ohhh that’s so cool, that’s the coolest thing ever.’ So I wanted to be cool like that,” said Madysn Mitchell, campus police officer with Butler Community College.

Mitchell said not only did she want to be cool, but she wanted to be tough. She went through a phase where she was really angry. It took getting some bumps and bruises before reaching a turning point in her life.

“I got into a fight with someone,” said Mitchell. “That’s what kind of shoved me in the direction of boxing.”

Mitchell said she took off in the boxing ring where she finally found a safe haven back in her teen years — a place to take out her aggression. She went on to become a world champion at just 17, but she didn’t stop there.

“Being able to provide some guidance before they end up making mistakes that change their life for good and that’s what I think really drove me to want to be a police officer,” said Mitchell.

She spends her day helping students dealing with misplaced anger and various emotional challenges.

“She’s just making an impact every day,” said Gaby Guzman, Butler Community College sophomore. “She lets everyone know she’s an ally for them, she cares about them and wants them to succeed.”

Chief Kenney, Chief of Police with Butler Community College, said Mitchell is a firecracker, but an inspiration to many. He was her former boxing trainer and now is her boss and good friend.

“She’s a role model,” Chief Kenney said.

Mitchell is the only female police officer working for Butler Community College’s Department of Public Safety.

“We’re ten officers here and nine of them are males and the majority of us are all former military, so Mady definitely looks different than the rest of us,” Chief Kenney added.

A difference Mitchell continues to embrace.

She’s continuing her career in the male-dominated profession and will join the police academy to continue sharpening her skills. As for boxing, she will begin training later this year for the Cuffs Vs. Axes charity event. She plans on stepping back into the boxing ring to fight in 2021.

