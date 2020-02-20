1  of  25
Closings and Delays
Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Circle - USD 375 Deerfield - USD 216 Dighton Friendship Meals Dodge City Community College Finney County Friendship Meals and Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Garden City - St. Dominic Catholic School Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Greeley County Schools - USD 200 Haysville Oatville Community Church Kearny County Senior Center and Friendship Meals Kismet-Plains - USD 483 Lakin - USD 215 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Nickerson - USD 309 Satanta - USD 507 Stanton County - USD 452 Sublette - USD 374 Wichita Believers Southern Baptist Church Wichita Northside Church of Christ

Former world champion amateur boxer joins police academy

KSN Digital Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman and amateur ringside world champion boxer is channeling her strong side once again — but this time to prepare for the police academy.

“When I was younger my dad always looked at girl superheroes and he’d be like ‘Ohhh that’s so cool, that’s the coolest thing ever.’ So I wanted to be cool like that,” said Madysn Mitchell, campus police officer with Butler Community College.

Mitchell said not only did she want to be cool, but she wanted to be tough. She went through a phase where she was really angry. It took getting some bumps and bruises before reaching a turning point in her life.

“I got into a fight with someone,” said Mitchell. “That’s what kind of shoved me in the direction of boxing.”

Mitchell said she took off in the boxing ring where she finally found a safe haven back in her teen years — a place to take out her aggression. She went on to become a world champion at just 17, but she didn’t stop there.

“Being able to provide some guidance before they end up making mistakes that change their life for good and that’s what I think really drove me to want to be a police officer,” said Mitchell.

She spends her day helping students dealing with misplaced anger and various emotional challenges.

“She’s just making an impact every day,” said Gaby Guzman, Butler Community College sophomore. “She lets everyone know she’s an ally for them, she cares about them and wants them to succeed.”

Chief Kenney, Chief of Police with Butler Community College, said Mitchell is a firecracker, but an inspiration to many. He was her former boxing trainer and now is her boss and good friend.

“She’s a role model,” Chief Kenney said.

Mitchell is the only female police officer working for Butler Community College’s Department of Public Safety.

“We’re ten officers here and nine of them are males and the majority of us are all former military, so Mady definitely looks different than the rest of us,” Chief Kenney added.

A difference Mitchell continues to embrace.

She’s continuing her career in the male-dominated profession and will join the police academy to continue sharpening her skills. As for boxing, she will begin training later this year for the Cuffs Vs. Axes charity event. She plans on stepping back into the boxing ring to fight in 2021.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories