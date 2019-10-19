Four veteran brothers experience Kansas Honor Flight together

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 77th Kansas Honor Flight landed on Friday afternoon with four veteran brothers who served in the military at the same time.

The honor flight gave the brothers the homecoming they never got years ago.

“We went to people who was clapping and cheering us, which was not expected, when I got out of the service I was told not to wear my uniform home because people were protesting against us, so this is a night and day difference,” said Kenneth Hermesch, Navy Veteran. “We really appreciate that.”

The four brothers served in the Navy and Air Force during the Vietnam war from 1964 to 1973.

“A lot of people didn’t make it back,” said Roger Hermesch, Navy Veteran. “I felt fortunate we did. Just remember all the people who didn’t.”

The brothers say them being gone at the same time was hard on their parents.

“I just can’t believe what our mother and father went through, you know, I mean I appreciate it a lot now,” said Sam Hermesch, Air Force Veteran.

Sam Hermesch, courtesy of the Hermesch family

Roger Hermesch, courtesy of the Hermesch family

Kenneth Hermesch, courtesy of the Hermesch family

Sam Hermesch, Mark Hermesch, Kenneth Hermesch and Roger Hermesch

This honor flight to Washington D.C. gave them an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. The men say they were able to finally share memories they never discussed before.

“We learned something about each brother we’ve never even known before, they wouldn’t talk about it, but they did this time,” said Mark Hermesch, Air Force Veteran.

The brothers say the advice they’d give to any vet that’s reluctant to take the trip through Kansas Honor Flight is: “They need to experience it, it’s well worth it and they won’t believe how great it feels.”

LATEST STORIES: