Free internet options for households with students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — School districts are working to find effective ways for students to continue their learning, some which require access to technology devices and internet.

Wichita Public Schools asked parents to complete an online survey to determine how many families had access to the tools needed for students to complete online learning.

“Of the survey of middle and high school families regarding technology, we received more than 9,100 responses and of those, 5% said they didn’t have internet,” said News and Media Relations Manager Susan Arensman, Wichita Public Schools. “This was an online survey, so that percentage of families could be higher, or families chose not to complete the survey.”

The 9,100 responses the district means that 455 households don’t have internet access. Many companies are stepping up to provide students and teachers with free services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

List of free or discounted service providers:

Spectrum

Is offering special discounts to households affected by this virus.

Free access to internet and WiFi for 60-days for Pre-K to 12th grade, college students and teacher households who don’t currently have internet or WiFi service. The discount will be applied as a credit for your first two months of internet services. Any installation or pre-payment fees will be waived.

To qualify:

Have a student of qualifying age at your service address with remote education needs

Not subscribed to Spectrum internet services within the past 30 days

To sign up, call: (855) 243-8892.

Cox

Limited-time, first two months free of Connect2Compete service, $ 9.95/month thereafter

of Connect2Compete service, 9.95/month thereafter Until May 15, 2020: providing phone and remote desktop support through Cox Complete Care at no charge.

Resources for discounted, refurbished equipment through our association with PCs for People

A Learn from Home toolkit for schools, including instructions on how to fast-track eligible students without internet access:



Download toolkit – English



Download toolkit – Spanish

To qualify:

Families with K-12 children who are eligible for the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, and/or TANF; who receive Tenant-Based Vouchers, Project-Based Vouchers or Section 8 Project-Based Rental Assistance (PBRA); and/or who live in Public Housing.

To sign up, click here.

AT&T

AT&T is temporarily:

• Offering two months of free service to new customers who order Access by April 30, 2020. $5/mo or $10/mo thereafter, depending on your speed.

• Expanding eligibility based on income and to households participating in National School Lunch Program/Head Start

• Waiving all home internet data overage fees

Learn more about AT&T’s COVID-19 response.

Household income based on 135% or less than the federal poverty guidelines.

To sign up, click here.

