Friends University offering free tele-mental health services

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friends University is offering free telemental health services to Kansans.

Friends University Center on Family Living is providing free mental health services in May and June. The center provides individual, couple, and family therapy sessions to help individuals change personal and relationship struggles.

“I was a little hesitant about the telehealth thing, because I prefer the in-person, but it’s worked really well,” said Zach Roose, Friends University Center on Family Living patient. “One of the side benefits is actually getting a little more personal with our counselor. You get just a little bit of an insight, which makes it a more personal experience.”

Zach Roose has been a patient at the center for two months. He and his wife have been married for over 20 years, but he says it helped them communicate in ways they didn’t before.

“Whether it be you know, are spending too much time together, or you’re just annoying each other, whatever it is, it’s the best thing you can do, in all honesty, not beating around the bush, it saved our marriage,” said Roose.

The university says because of the added stressors due to COVID-19, they decided to offer services for free.

“There’s a lot of financial strain and a lot of relationship conflict with people parenting at home and financial difficulties to access therapy, so we just decided that it was something we could do to help the community,” said Friends University Clinical Director, Dr. Jennifer Jay.

Dr. Jay says new patients can click here to fill out patient intake forms, or call (316) 295-5638 to set up a new patient appointment.

