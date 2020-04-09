Funeral homes adjust to social distancing changes during COVID-19 pandemic

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Losing a loved one is tough, saying goodbye isn’t any easier, and now grieving families are facing new hurdles.

“It is extremely difficult going through this time for families when they don’t have that support and that structure,” said Heritage Funeral Home Manager, Shawn Snyder. “That’s been a long given thing that is part of this process is to have your family and friends close to you and to know you’re not alone in this process.”

Snyder says the COVID-19 pandemic is making a difficult process even harder. People grieving need family support and with social distancing limitations, families are left making choices they didn’t have to make before. However, Snyder says there are options available that can help.

“It is going to make it a little bit more difficult for families that are in that grieving process,” said Snyder. “Not having their friends around and not having extended family around to show their support, and so, we really just encourage people to utilize our website, utilize Facebook, utilize social media, still have those people around, they just won’t be there physically.

Snyder says the Heritage Funeral location in Andover and El Dorado have already been offering live streaming options to families so everyone can virtually attend and say their farewells. They are using platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Zoom to ease the process for families.

Snyder says even small gestures go a long way, especially during this time of uncertainty.

“Any way you can show support for a friend or a family member that has lost a loved one is always going to be encouraged,” said Snyder. “Maybe it’s sending a virtual flower through the obituary on the website, or lighting a candle on the website to be able to show that you know you’re not in this alone, we do love you,” said Snyder. “Even though we can’t be physically by your side, we are here with you through this time.”

