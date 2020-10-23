Gov. Kelly comes to Wichita: Signs proclamation for National Business Women’s Week, talks COVID

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly flew into Wichita today to celebrate National Business Women’s Week.

Hair salons have embraced good hygiene, sanitation, and mask-wearing from the very start. Salon Chemistry is one of many businesses showing how we can protect our economy and each other. I'm here celebrating National Business Women’s Week with these hard-working business owners. pic.twitter.com/nsJr0hqV1C — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) October 23, 2020

Governor Kelly visited Salon Chemistry to honor the female owned business for adhering to the CDC guidelines and following safety protocols required of salons during the pandemic. She also proclaimed October 18th through the 24th as National Business Women’s Week in Kansas.

“This is the one area where there have been no outbreaks across the state,” said Governor Kelly. “The cosmetology industry has really stepped up and did exactly what they needed to do to ensure that they’re safe, the customers are safe.”

Governor Kelly said she urges all citizens to join the salute to working women to encourage, promote and celebrate their achievements.

While at her visit, she did discuss COVID-19.

Question: Do we need a statewide mask mandate?

“There is lots of justification at this point for really considering this because we have seen what’s been happening now we have cases in all 105 counties. It is no longer limited to our more urban areas like Wichita and Johnson County. It’s time that we revisit this, we’ve got to proceed in a different manner, what we are doing right now isn’t working.”

Question: The COVID tracking project shows Kansas has a 20% positivity rate, which doesn’t match the KDHE’s report, why do you think that is?

“There are a lot of different organizations, research groups who are doing tracking, I think what we have to do in Kansas is pick one and use that because that’s the data that will tell us the differences that are occurring.”

Question: What is your response to Wichita’s mask mandate expiring?

“I think that no doubt the local officials will be keeping their eye on the metrics and hopefully if the metrics are such that they will figure out a way to impose the mask mandate again and enforce it in a way that works.”

LATEST STORIES: