Hair salons experience a busy Monday as customers flock to get on waitlist

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hair salons in Kansas reopened their doors on Monday after months of being closed, but it didn’t come without delays.

Customers were moving quickly to reserve their appointments at salons, while others flocked to salon apps and websites to check-in online to get on the waitlist. Customer’s like Brandon Hargrave ran into trouble trying to save a place in line at Great Clips. The waitlist was so long, he had to go inside the salon to get his name added to the three-hour list.

“I went on their app first, but it took like three hours and then they don’t let you check in online after three hours, so I had to do a walk-in,” said Hargrave.

One customer said he quickly got online as soon as the check-in form became available and within minutes of it opening up, the wait was at three hours.

“I was up here at 9 a.m. and they were like three-hour wait and I was like ‘Woah, GTG (Got to go), ill be back,'” said Scottie Rogers.

Rogers said despite the wait, after nearly three months without access to hair salons, he was determined to get his haircut.

“Whether it was this morning or this afternoon, I was getting my haircut today,” said Rogers.

LATEST STORIES: