Halloween on a dime: How to get the best costume for your buck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Halloween has been a billion dollar industry in the United States for years. This year, Americans are estimated to spend $8.8 billion dollars, but the holiday doesn’t have to burn a hole in your pocket.

While many people plan to celebrate the holiday, it doesn’t have to be expensive when it comes to costumes. Local costume stores and thrift stores can be great alternative options for costume shopping that is affordable.

One Wichita mom says costumes don’t need to be expensive, especially when they usually won’t be worn again.

“Most kids, especially if they’re anything like mine, by the end of Halloween, they’re torn up,” said Jamie Lowe, DAV Thrift store employee and Wichita mom. “Doesn’t matter where you buy them, from the most expensive store to Walmart, it doesn’t matter, they’re going to be torn up.”

Lowe says not only is shopping locally more affordable, the money spent goes to helping others in the community.

“We’ve got the same costumes here at a much lower price, plus we give back to the VA and to vets so you’re helping everything along the way,” said Lowe.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey Prosper Insights & Analytics, shoppers will spend an average of $86.27, which is down from last year’s record of $86.79.

The high cost of costumes alone can add up quickly. The costs of buying a costume from a local thrift store can range from $2 to $7 dollars.

Local thrift stores carry everything from Halloween decor, to Halloween costumes for the family and pets.

According to the survey, the highest purchase on Halloween is on costumes, with consumers estimated to spend $3.2 billion. The second highest item is candy, estimated at $2.6 billion.

“If somebody’s going to spend normally $20 on one costume for a child, to then get it for $2 dollars here really makes a difference,” said Carly Brock, Thrift on Woodlawn.

When it comes to costumes and decorations, Halloween shoppers tend to look online for their inspiration from social media sites like Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram.

Thrift stores say they will help shoppers put together costumes with other clothing items as well.

Brock says the money spent at Thrift on Woodlawn supports international relief, development and peace work for the Mennonite Central Committee. As well as the local work of Working Men of Christ who help rebuild the lives of men and women who have been incarcerated.

Local stores with Halloween Costumes:

Stores : Location : Thrift on Woodlawn 830 S Woodlawn St Suite 150

Wichita, KS 67218 DAV Thrift Store 4720 S Seneca St

Wichita, KS 67217 Kay’s This N’ That 4625 W Central Ave

Wichita, KS 67212 Paws Crossed Thrift Store 815 W 11th St N, Wichita

KS 67203

National Stores:

Stores : Location : Spirit Halloween 4646 W Kellogg Dr

Wichita, KS 67209 Party City 6866 W Kellogg Dr

Wichita, KS 67209

