Happy Birthday: Senior facility helps celebrate Wichita woman’s 100th birthday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eulalia Langford is celebrating her birthday a little different this year.

“We’re going to have a drive-by party,” said a spokesperson at the Chaucer Estates Senior Living Facility.

Langford turned 100 years young and instead of celebrating her birthday with her loved ones by her side, she will be enjoying a special parade held in her honor at the Chaucer Estates Senior Living Facility.

“Unfortunately, my mother had to watch us from behind glass doors, but we prefer that because we didn’t want her to be subjected to anything that will make her ill,” said her son Don Langford.

Langford and his siblings were planning on having a special three-day celebration with their mom before the coronavirus struck. Despite the changes, the Langford family did not let COVID-19 rain on their parade.

“Everybody was happy, this was quite a milestone,” said Langford.

Family members who couldn’t make it to her birthday parade were still able to participate via FaceTime and Zoom calls.

“My brother had FaceTime and my sister in law had zoom and everybody who could not be here was all dial-in and stay connected,” said Langford.

