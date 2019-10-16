Haysville 6th graders spread positive messages to uplift the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Haysville community has seen positive phrases on posters throughout the city over the last couple of weeks which were created by sixth grade students.

The administrators at Haysville Middle School gave the sixth graders an entire day to participate in a community outreach day. The school had several different projects that focused on various parts of the community.

“This one was supposed to help with positivity in our community, put a smile on everyone’s face, also try to get our kids to realize there’s a bigger picture that they need to be involved with and that they can impact our community even as sixth graders,” said Ashleigh Chaffee, Haysville Middle School sixth grade math teacher.

Chaffee says the students loved making an impact on kids in the elementary school and on the entire city.

One sixth grader says he is happy he was able to make his poster. He hopes to help kids and adults with the phrase he chose: “Never stop looking up.”

“I’m helping the community and putting posters out there, all of us are putting posters out there that could brighten their day if they don’t ever hear that,” said Dylan Wells, Haysville Middle School sixth grader.

Administrators say they have seen social media messages about the posters popping up on Facebook. They say everyone seems to enjoy them and they are glad the community is spreading the positivity.

Now they are encouraging their students to find their posters, take photos with them and post them online with the hashtag #ItsagreatdaytobeaHawk.

