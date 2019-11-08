Health insurance plans expand for Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The deadline to apply for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will be December 15.

Many Kansans will have 17 new plans to consider, out of a total of 27 plans available in 2020.

“The cost of medical care is high, think about personally if you’ve ever had a broken arm or had to go to the emergency room. How much of those medical bills add up, ” said Juven Nava, the Director of Outreach and Eligibility for GraceMed Health Clinic. “And so having health insurance and getting into signing up for a health plan, it provides you an opportunity to really save money and to really be prepared in just in case for those instances.”

Juven Nava is one of three certified navigators at GraceMed Health Clinic who helps people find the right plan. Nava says the sooner people apply for coverage the more likely they’ll find a plan that best suits their needs.

“There have been concerns that you know there could be junky insurance plans that they can get and that perhaps they aren’t going to cover everything that the ACA wants them to cover,” said Juven Nava, the Director of Outreach and Eligibility for GraceMed Health Clinic. “And so with the ability to either go through healthcare.gov or meeting with an assister, it provides the security that you are going to get a qualified health plan you’re going to receive top quality services.”

People interested in applying for the Affordable Care Act can go to GraceMed Health Clinic for free assistance.

