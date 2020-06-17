Heartspring taking action after employee tests positive for COVID

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An off-campus group home Heartspring employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Heartspring says the employee had respiratory symptoms for a week before going into work on June 7th. The staff member came into work and started to feel nauseous. The employee was at work for nearly an hour before leaving to go home. The employee was tested on June 10th and got positive test results on June 16th.

Heartspring says the employee did not return to work after June 7th. Despite minimal exposure, the school is taking every precaution it can to eliminate the possible spread of COVID-19.

“We immediately began looking at intentional and very thorough additional sanitation,” said Heartspring President and CEO, Karina Forrest-Perkins.

The school says the exposure to the virus was minimal due to the employee’s limited time at the off-campus group home. The staff and students who may have potentially been exposed are doing a 14 day self-quarantine, however, there haven’t been any reports of anyone additional exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

Forrest-Perkins says the school has invested in a high-tech cleaning machine to help ensure surfaces and equipment are thoroughly clean.

“I also want to reassure everybody that everyone’s temperature is checked the second they walk in the door this is in a meticulous log, everyone is required to wear protective personal equipment,” said Forrest-Perkins.

