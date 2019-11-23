Holiday light show at Botanica will soon be open to Wichitans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica Gardens will soon open their doors to the public for their annual Illuminations show starting Friday, Nov.28.

But until then it’s all elves on deck at Botanica Gardens in Wichita.

Employees and volunteers at the Garden have worked tirelessly for more than three months to make this event happen.

The light show is an event many Wichitans are always excited to see.

The Christmas tree located in the children’s meadow stands 32-feet tall and has approximately 17 thousand lights.

The tree has 26 panels each filled with strategically placed LED lights.

“A lot of labor went into redoing these lights.”

Lee Lindquist is what he calls an illumination magician helping change every single light in the panel.

“They’re all individually controllable,” said LeeLindquis “They’ll make about 16 million color combinations on each bulb, times about 560 bulbs per panel,” said Illumagician, Lee Lindquist.

In order for the panels to be hung, Lee needs to make sure all these light bulbs are shining bright

“Hopefully this works.”

Lee has to plug the panel into a data cable that runs the information to his computer.

“Plug-in the power. Bling!”

“It’s a pretty powerful software a little bit tricky to use but once you get the hang of it it’s kind of like video editing,” said Illumagician Lee Lindquist. “It’s pretty fun you can make all kinds of cool displays and this is how we design the shows that are all synchronized to the music.”

Once these panels are complete there next stop, onto the tree.

” These kind of get hung like a picture frame and you kind of fill in the gaps and as you can see it’s coming together and it’s it’s going to be something pretty cool,” said Mike Ross. “The light that is going to be possible now is going to be something that you are not going to be able to see in the midwest or any part of the country.”

Illuminations at Botanica will dazzle for weeks to come, starting the day after Thanksgiving and going until January 4.

