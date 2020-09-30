Homeless connection: Wichita woman an advocate and ally for those in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita resident has become an advocate for those in need throughout the years. April Holt says she has spent countless hours, days with the homeless community for nearly 10 years, and has created a bond with many of the men and women she comes across.

“It’s just a passion of mine and I don’t think being homeless is a simple black and white thing, there’s a lot of circumstances to everybody’s story,” Wichita resident, April Holt.

Day or night, rain or shine, Holt says she will go around her community to make sure her peers have what they need. Holt distributes food, clothing, shoes, and other basic necessities to those who need a helping hand.

“I do it because this is what we are supposed to do, you know, we’re supposed to take care of our neighbors, friends,” said Holt.

She says when the COVID hit, she noticed an increase in the number of people who needed help.

“Everything shut down – a lot of services for the homeless, so I knew that I needed to get out there,” Holt added.

She says the smiles and the appreciation she gets from the community is what motivates her to keep going out.

You can help Holt by visiting her Facebook page, Crazy Sack Lady.

LATEST STORIES: