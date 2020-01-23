Homework Hotline: An academic resource for Wichita Public School students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Winter break is over which means kids are back in school and homework is in full swing.

Luckily for students at USD 259, there’s a program called Homework Hotline which helps students, of all grade levels, with their academic assignments.

“We help kids from kindergarten through 12th grade in a wide variety of different subject areas,” said Tracy Callard, a certified teacher with the Wichita School District.

Callard helps guide students step-by-step on how to properly solve a problem in their homework.

“I’ve been with the Homework Hotline since the inception of the program three years ago, Callard said. “And it’s really – it’s grown, it’s wonderful and we help lots of kids and it’s rewarding for the kids and the teachers,” she said.

Besides her role with Homework Hotline, Callard teaches fifth-grade at College Hill Elementary and sixth-grade at Robinson Middle School.

Despite her busy schedule, Callard says she enjoys what she does.

“We want all children to succeed academically,” she said.

Students who have questions about their assignments, as well as parents who need support while helping their child at home, can call, email and video chat with certified teachers.

“Really, we are here to serve the students and parents of Wichita Public Schools and we want to be that resource for them to help ultimately improve their achievement,” Callard stated.

“Sometimes it’s hard to explain over the telephone, but with the addition of our video chat capacity through the Zoom app, we’re able to explain to kids, not only verbally but they can see the lesson as well,” said Callard.

The school district has been able to help more than 1,000 kids each year.

LATEST STORIES: