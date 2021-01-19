‘Honored to be her mom’: Mom chimes in on WPD officer serving in D.C. inauguration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Monday afternoon, Wichita police was deputized by U.S. Marshals to help with President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. This gives WPD officers federal authority.

The mother of one Wichita officer said this was her daughter’s long-life dream.

“Her journey to become a police officer has been something that she’s wanted all of her life,” said Charlene Brawner, mother of WPD officer helping with inauguration. “She’s just so over the moon about being able to stand up and be there just to stand up for her country.”

When she received word that her daughter was one of the 50 officers going to D.C., she was proud of her but did get a little weary following the incident in D.C. earlier this month.

“I was happy and excited so over the moon proud and then, when I saw what was going on with the Capitol, of course, it turned to fear,” said Brawner.

But it was her daughter who helped subside her nerves. “this is why it’s so important that I go,” said Tristin, WPD officer helping with inauguration.

“I know that she’ll be in good hands,” said Brawner.

She says she hopes this experience will help her daughter achieve her goals of becoming a U.S. Marshal someday.

“She is living her dreams. And to all of you young people out there, young women that have a dreams that you want to go after, go and do it, ’cause it can and will come true,” said Brawner.

Brawner said she will make a nice homecooked meal for her daughter when she gets back from D.C.