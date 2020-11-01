Hornet Studios: Valley Center High School students produce live broadcasts for sports fandom

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Valley Center High School students have been producing live broadcasts for their sports fandom for nearly 5 years.

The production team is made up only students but it’s overseen by two high school teachers.

“They’re going to help us make sure we’re doing stuff right, ” said Valley Center High school senior, Caleb Rose.

Caleb Rose and Dominic Santiago are both helping out with “Hornet Studios” during the live broadcasts. Santiago oversees most of the technical aspects of the production, while Rose announces during the games. Before any game starts, they both set up everything to assure the broadcast runs smoothly.

” I ‘ve been doing this for so long, it kind of feels natural to me, ” said Santiago.

Santiago says they broadcast home and away games.

“We actually have a smaller camera setup that we take,” said Santiago. “It’s usually just me, Caleb Rose, and maybe one other person to operate a camera.”

He said there are currently around 15 students taking the advanced video production class. All 15 students have the opportunity to help with “Hornet Studios”.

“Just the friendships that I’ve made are incredible,” said Rose. “It’s been a life changing experience.”

Rose said they broadcast basketball games, soccer, football, and other school functions.

They said “Hornet Studios” will ultimately help them gain experience for their future careers.

“I couldn’t have gone straight into broadcasting if had I not had this,” said Rose.

“I think I’m going into some sort of communication field,” said Santiago.

They say they want to continue their education in the communication field once they graduate.

