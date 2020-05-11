Hotline gives parents resources for supporting student’s social-emotional learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The school year is coming to a close, but there is still support for parents and students.

Wichita Public Schools has been providing a social-emotional support hotline to give parents guidance and any resources needed to help students with learning from home.

“When we have had calls it’s been, ‘How do I get my kid to complete this work, how do I get my kid to stay focused, what are some resources out there that are available for internet for printing off packets?'” said USD 259 Director of Behavior, Melissa Zieammermann.

The support line is available on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Zieammermann says due to the school semester ending this will be the last week the hotline is available. She encourages parents to call in with any questions they may have to ensure students finish the remainder of the semester strong.

“Don’t hesitate to call we’re available we want to make this as easy and successful for parents and students as humanly possible and just be a blessing to the community as much as possible,” said Zieammermann.

The school district is still working on a plan for what support will be available to parents over the summer.

For support or resources, call the hotline at: (316) 973-4482

