How to stay mentally healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The suicide of two medical workers in New York City has shined a light on the stress frontline workers are under.

One Wichita essential worker said her biggest worry is contracting COVID-19 and passing it on to her children. Despite her worries she is finding ways to cope.

“Well, I TikTok with my kids, that gets my mind off of there,” said Mental Health Association Case Manager Elleicia McFadden. “Sometimes when it’s nice, I like to work out and since I can’t utilize the gym I utilize the nature trails and just walk around to clear my thoughts and stuff like that.”

Experts say frontline workers are facing grueling workloads, but the situation is far from hopeless. They stress that simply carving out five to ten minutes a day can help tremendously.

“Things like meditation, or just getting outside being in the sunshine,” said Real Life Counseling Psychologist, Scott Stegman. “That’s a huge blessing right now with the weather that we’re having going for a little walk, calling and talking to a loved one, things like that, don’t take that much time, but they’re extremely important.”

Stegman said getting enough sleep and maintaining a healthy diet also plays a big role in maintaining good mental health.

Ultimately, the key is self-care.

