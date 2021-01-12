HumanKind opens 24/7 women’s shelter in former 316 Hotel building

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) – HumanKind Ministries recently completed the purchase of the 316 Hotel on N. Broadway which will be converted into a 56-unit permanent, supportive housing complex to be called “The Studios at HumanKind”. While renovations are ongoing in the room portion of the former hotel, the lobby has been converted into a temporary 24/7 women’s shelter which will began housing homeless women Monday, January 11.

Upon completion of renovations, anticipated to be in late summer 2021, The Studios at HumanKind will provide permanent housing for qualifying individuals as well as extensive case management and support services to help clients address challenges such as substance abuse, job placement, access to health and social care, and more.

Accordign to HumanKind, there is more than 600 individuals and families facing homelessness on a given night in Sedgwick County. This data does not include people who are staying in a home or hotel/motel, with a friend, in a treatment facility or in jail.

“HumanKind’s investment in The Studios means a path to independent living for even more Wichitans, and a start to uplifting the Broadway Corridor,” said Bill Williams, President and CEO of HumanKind Ministries. “Our vision to end homelessness is a big one and it cannot be achieved without tackling the affordable housing crisis. We are committed to creating more opportunities like this for the Wichita community.”

The Studios at HumanKind will add to their campus of facilities which includes 101 existing affordable housing units, three emergency winter shelters and one year-round shelter – The Inn, powered by HumanKind – for individuals and families with children.