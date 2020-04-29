Hundreds of families receive essential goods from Salvation Army

Hundreds of cars lined a downtown Wichita street Wednesday morning as Salvation Army staff and volunteers distributed much-needed items to families in need.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many have recently found themselves reaching out for help, having never asked before. Luckily, The Salvation Army is there.

Hundreds of cars lined up from 3rd Street all the way to Douglas along North Market Wednesday morning as Salvation Army staff and volunteers distributed essential groceries and items to families in need.

The organization provided curbside pick up by its large red kettle for anyone without requiring sign up or an ID.

“The cars went all the way back to Douglas and all the corporate parking lots,” said Salvation Army worker, Conicka Holloman. “The Salvation Army is lending a helping hand, like they always do, to help our families stay together and continue to have nutrition and things like that.”

Many recipients have been recently laid off, furloughed or unable to work the hours needed to generate more income for their families amid the stay-at-home orders.

“A lot of people have lost their jobs, have been laid off, don’t have a job, or working part-time,” Hollomon told KSN.

“Things are tough now. I don’t have a job, and the little income I have is not enough,” said Lucy Daniels. “I have two grandkids I’ve got to take care of, so this is going to be good for them.”

The organization spent Tuesday and Wednesday morning packing hundreds of 50-pound boxes of the food and essential items to distribute to families curbside in front of their Downtown Koch Center Campus.

