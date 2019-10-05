Hutchinson hosts Luke Bryan concert

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas rain showers have people in Hutchinson moving quickly to make arrangements for country artist Luke Bryan’s concert on Friday, Oct. 4.

The Kansas State Fair was selected as the replacement venue to house the country singer’s Farm Tour that starts at 6 p.m. The state fair staff says the change from Douglass to Hutchinson happened on Thursday.

“Well, we got a call Thursday morning that the Luke Bryan Farm Tour needed a new place, a venue and they were looking at the Kansas State Fair grounds,” said Amy Bickel, Director of Marketing of the Kansas State Fair. “My understanding is that they had looked at other fairgrounds for other concerts when they had rain out so this was a natural fit for them.”

The concert goers will be in the fair’s parking lot C, east of Plum Street to enjoy the performance.

Brief rain showers made setting up for the concert a little difficult Friday, but the fair is confident they are well prepared for the event.

“Really, everything is going according to plan, except for you know, a little bit of rain,” said Bickel.

The fair blocked off Plum Street at noon for safety reasons and there’s a possibility of State Fair Road closing.

One popular Hutchinson fast food restaurant says it brought in extra staff for a rush of customers after the concert.

“We heard Luke Bryan loves peach shakes, we’ve put our peach shakes on special today,” said Tyler Davis, owner of Bogey’s. “We’ve been preparing extra peach. We make all of our own ingredients, so we’ve been busy doing that.”

Country Girl SHAKE It For Me!Luke Bryan is playing in our backyard and we are pumped!Luke says Country is “homemade… Posted by Bogey's on Friday, October 4, 2019

Davis says he has two different stores in Hutchinson and had to start hauling extra food and supplies over to his location on Plum Street to ensure he had enough of everything.

He says they’ve even been playing Luke Bryan songs in the restaurant to serve up a Luke Bryan special.

