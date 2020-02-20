Live Now
‘I don’t know what they got out of it’: Family concerned after person smashes their windshield

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Monday night a Wichita family driving back home, after filing their taxes, would soon get an unexpected scare and an unexpected expense.

“We were driving home and coming across Pawnee headed eastbound and saw a guy looks like he was approaching the street, and as I got closer to him he took a couple of quick steps and threw something that hit the windshield,” said Billy Clites.

The unidentified item smashed the glass and sent pieces flying all over the front of the car.

“She was covered with glass because where it hit it just shattered the windshield and shards of glass were all over her front her lap and on the floor,” said Clites

Not wanting to pull over next to where the incident happened, Clites and his family drove a few blocks down to call the police.

“In fact, the police officer did tell us when we were talking with him that sometimes these people would do this and try to get you to stop so that they can carjack you to rob you, so we did the right thing,” said Clites.

Now, the family is forced to pay roughly $400 to replace the windshield.

“Pay money to fix it that we didn’t have, you know, take time off work to go get it fixed.,” said Clites.

“I don’t know what they got out of it, they didn’t get anything, they didn’t rob us, I mean they just busted a windshield,” said Kelli Meeker, passenger.

The family has filed a police report and says they hope the police can catch the person responsible so it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

