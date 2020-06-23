‘I feel like they all have angel wings’: Wichita teens lend a helping hand

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Colwich teen chose to dedicate his summer to giving back.

Blaise Jirak said it was time spent in his bedroom brainstorming which gave him the idea to put his free time to good use. He gathered nearly 60 friends from his church to volunteer their time cleaning up their community.

“Just a group of Christian kids, just trying to spread the joy of the gospel through actions,” said Jirak. “You got a lot of people that are saying everything’s wrong with the world but they don’t go and actually do something about it and that’s what our crew is trying to do.”

The group of volunteers has been cleaning for four weeks. They first started in Colwich and quickly ran out of work. That is when Jirak reached out to local churches to see if any parishioners needed assistance. St. Patrick Catholic Church was able to provide the group with an abundance of jobs.

“We’re trying to help out elderly people, people that can’t do it by their selves,” said Jirak.

One Wichita homeowner, Penny Ruddle said her husband died 10 years ago and after having surgery on her knee she’s not able to do much.

“I’d love to have a small garden, but you can’t when you get older and when they volunteered to clean this, it’s like a dream came true and I’m getting my house back,” said Ruddle.

Ruddle said she feels like the teens are angels. She said there are parts of her yard she’s never even seen before, like a brick pathway in her backyard.

“I’m going to come out and sit on my porch swing, have some coffee and enjoy,” said Ruddle.

The group said they are going to take next week off, but they plan to continue giving back the rest of the summer.

