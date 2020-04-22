‘I get to help my other healthcare family’: Via Christi volunteers head to Chicago to battle against COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, six health care providers will be traveling to Chicago to help with the battle against COVID-19. A spokesperson at Ascension Via Christi says four nurses and two respiratory therapists are amongst those who volunteered to go on this visit.

“We’re the second group going to do COVID relief,” said Susan Harrison, a nurse at Ascension Via Christi.

“They can go home take a break or not work so many days in a row,” said Melanie Lewis, a respiratory therapist at Ascension Via Christi.

The two Wichita natives will be in Chicago for two weeks. Harrison will assist the nurses with COVID-19 patients, while Lewis will help with the ventilators used by the patients.

“With these positive COVID patients, we are able to give breathing treatments, we’re able to put them on a little bit of oxygen if they need it,” said Lewis.

They say they are grateful for the opportunity and hope their help can provide much-needed relief to the healthcare workers in Chicago.

“There’s a lot of nurses out there who are overwhelmed, overworked, they are tired, stressed,” said Harrison.

“If I can just help make their load feel a little bit lighter that’s for sure what I want to do,” said Lewis.

Lewis says they went through special training to help them get ready for the situation in Windy City.

“We’ve had a lot of presentations, we’ve had a lot of slide shows, they’ve helped us donning and doffing and how to take off your PPE properly and how to put it on,” said Lewis. “There’s going to be people up there watching us do it.”

LATEST STORIES: