‘I love animals’: Wichita woman creates mobile pet food pantry

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The passing of her beloved Yorkie last year inspired Amy Hartman to give back to her community. She organized a fundraiser that helped establish the foundation for a mobile pet food pantry, Rocko’s Pantry.

“I love animals and I hate to see them suffer. I hate to see somebody go without food,” she said.

Hartman and several other people in the community answer requests on social media and deliver items to people who are having a rough time financially.

“I knew there was a need,” she said. “I think about our seniors that are on very fixed incomes and can’t afford food for their pets or they’ll take their Meals on Wheels and maybe split it with their pets. So our goal is to help those people out more than anything.”

Harman said most of the pet food they donate to people is purchased by them, but they also get a helping hand from others in the community.

“I put a lot of out of pocket in it, too,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the donors, no, we probably couldn’t do it to the level that we’re doing today.”

Despite having a full-time job, Hartman spends the majority of her weekends delivering these items to people’s doorsteps.

“Realized that anybody can help in many, many ways,” she said. “I can’t help everyone, but I can do something and it’s much better than sitting back and complaining.”