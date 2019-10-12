‘I love it’: Former Wichita Wings coach reacts to announcement of team’s return

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – To some, Roy Turner’s storage room may appear to be filled with junk, but to Turner, it’s a room full of fond memories of the 18 years he spent coaching the Wichita Wings Soccer Team.

“This was a souvenir piece we gave out,” said Turner holding up a white small poster with cartoon like characters drawn on it.

“These are caricatures of all the players,” said Turner. “That’s me when I wore glasses.”

The room is filled with trophies, game soccer balls, team photos, game tapes and much more memorabilia.

“I think my biggest achievement was from ’80 to ’86. We had one of the best records in the league and we were the smallest market and the smallest budget,” said Turner. “Probably the best days of my life. Packed stadiums a lot of fun.”

He’ll soon see his nostalgia fulfilled now that his beloved team is set to return.

“I love it!” exclaimed Turner. “I wish I knew more about it. I don’t know what league they are going to play in. I don’t know who the players are but I hope they wear that shirt with the wings with the pride and the Wichita Wings legacy. They all remember that when they step on that field and who they are representing and the history of our team.”

When asked if he plans to see them play, he had this to say.

“Without question you know I want to see that shirt on the field,” said Turner. “I hope so much they are very successful.”

LATEST STORIES: