‘I Wear A Mask’: WSU participates in campaign to encourage the use of face coverings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The next time you visit Wichita State University it might look a little different– that’s because it is participating in a campaign called ‘I Wear A mask.”

Officials say this campaign encourages Shockers to wear face masks while on school grounds.

Some sings contain messages about the importance of wearing face masks, while others have quotes from students detailing why they are covering up.

“It’s really useful to have the reasons really listed out in front of other people to make them realize what’s at stake,” said WSU Alum, Tiffany Brooks.

Brooks says she is pleased with the steps WSU is taking to keep its students safe.

More new signage going up around campus, reminding the @WichitaState community to practice safe and healthy habits. This one features @Gingernessy and is located just outside the Marcus Welcome Center. pic.twitter.com/VMULMdxoJU — Bobby Gandu (@wheatweet) July 27, 2020

“I really respect what they do and I really respect that they take the time and effort to try to create awareness for these kinds of things,” said Brooks.

WSU says the “I Wear A Mask” campaign is intended to encourage Shockers to wear a face covering.

Shockers need accurate information and specific knowledge about COVID-19 to protect themselves and others. Wearing face coverings is expected on the Wichita State University campus as a best practice to reduce risk for exposure and transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 (the SARS CoV-2 virus). said Wichita State University

Officials say they’ve staked 100 yard signs across its campus and expect to post 100 more.

“I think they are important to have around. a lot of people underestimate the power of putting a barrier between yourself and others and a lot of people don’t think about how useful they actually are or what they do,” said Brooks.

Wichita State officials say they believe most people will understand the need to encourage each other to promote safety and good health in these uncertain times.

