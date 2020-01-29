Illegal drugs through the mail: ‘It’s a daily occurrence’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A U.S. Postal Service inspector says the post office battles narcotic trafficking daily.

Postal Service Inspector Paul Shade intercepted six pounds of methamphetamine from making its way to a home in Hutchinson last week. Shade says the post office uses a multitude of resources to identify suspicious parcels coming through the mail stream.

“In this particular case, we were able to identify the package in a hands-on mail sort,” said Shade.

He obtained a federal search warrant on Thursday, Jan. 24 after a Wichita police dog smelled the package for narcotics. The package came from an address in Las Vegas and was being mailed to a home in the 500 block of East Avenue B in Hutchinson.

Shade is in the federal law enforcement branch over the postal service in the state of Kansas and parts of Missouri.

“It’s a daily occurrence where we are pulling illegal narcotics from the mail stream. We typically see international as well as domestic parcels,” said Shade.

The branch investigates over 200 federal laws, one of which is stopping narcotics from being trafficked through the U.S. Postal Service.

“We’ve got teams in place across the nation,” said Shade. “Their sole purpose is to try and interdict narcotics that are being trafficked.”

The intercepted package led the Reno County Sheriff’s Office to issue a search warrant of the home in Hutchinson, where authorities found 5 pounds of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Jennie Wallace, 46, was arrested and is being held in the Reno County Correctional Facility on suspicion of drug and child endangerment charges. Shade says narcotic traffickers use a variety of ways to get their product through the mail stream, with the most common drug being marijuana.

“The big tip that I would give is, know the contents of the package that you’re mailing,” said Shade. “If anyone ever asks you to mail a particular package, don’t do it. Don’t receive any packages at your residence that you didn’t order yourself.”

If you have any mail that arrives at your residence that you didn’t order, Shade says contact local authorities or the U.S. Postal Inspection at (877) 876-2455.

