Inside McConnell: Explosives unit breaks down what they do

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The McConnell Air Force Base may be somewhat of its own community within Wichita, but there’s much more to their activities than what people know.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit plays an essential role, not only in the military but also for the role they play in the Wichita community. The unit works closely with authorities in Wichita on training and on calls regarding potentially explosive devices.

“When a fire starts they get called out and they respond,” said Staff Sergeant James Spencer Burnett. “We do the same thing. If they found an ordinance item, an IED or anything like that, we’d respond, make it safe, and get rid of it so it wouldn’t hurt anybody.”

The EOD said the most common device they get called out for is a pineapple grenade, which was often brought back from World War II as souvenirs.

“The only real way to get rid of it is for us to take care of it because there’s no recycling bin for explosives,” said Staff Sergeant Burnett.

How do they get rid of these explosives?

Burnett said first they’re taken somewhere safe, which is oftentimes McConnell Air Force Base. Then, they are blown up there. Burnett said that may be why on a cloudy day Wichitans who live near the base may hear sounds of the detonation.

“We add our own explosives to it to control the shot and make sure it does exactly what we want it to,” said Master Sergeant John Wawrzynski.

He said the most important thing about dealing with explosives is to try to minimize risk, but even with his over a decade worth of experience, it still wasn’t enough to prevent him from what happened to him while on a mission.

Recalling his past experience, Master Sergeant Wawrzynski said, “That blast wave came straight up, kind of ripped my shirt a little bit on the sleeve and it came right up under my chin. They say I was out of it for a few seconds.” “It was about a half-pound of explosives in it and from the best that we could tell, I lucked out by stepping on the very edge of it.”

The EOD does use robotics as the first line of defense, but Wawrzynski said they can never be too prepared for what emergency calls they may receive and what actions they may have take.

“There’s always that thought in the back of your head that the item that I’ve come to might not be the hazard,” said Master Sergeant Wawrzynksi. “The danger that I know is the safest thing at the time.”

Regardless of what he’s been through, he said he finds peace in what he does. “When it comes time to doing an operation, I’m here for a reason, I’m putting myself in the line of danger for the safety of others,” said Wawrzynski.

