Inside McConnell: Monitoring the skies for Kansas airmen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell Air Force Base Meteorologists are the eyes and ears for the base, working around the clock to provide a safety net for airmen.

“We provide a weather forecast for the base populous,” said Senior Airman, Parker Dison. “We forecast for a five-mile radius around the base.”

The meteorology unit works to protect all personnel on base. While they do work closely with pilots, they also help even when aircraft aren’t taking flight.

“Really letting the base populous know of current issues that might be occurring with weather,” said Senior Airman Dison. “Might be wind, temperature, such as if it’s really hot outside it might be dangerous for aircrews or the maintainers to work on the aircraft, as well as those severe weather potentials.”

They use a wide variety of tools from radars, solar meters, lightning detectors, to sensors on the runway. They all play an essential role in helping determine whether it’s safe to fly.

“If the cloud layers are below 200 feet, if there’s freezing precipitation, they won’t be able to fly in that,” said Senior Airman Dison. “If the winds are going across the roadway at 25 miles per hour or greater, they wouldn’t be able to take off.”

Dison said hail is one of the biggest reasons for why the meteorology unit exists. They consider any hail greater than three-fourths of an inch as problematic. That is why evert flight is required to have a weather brief before departure, which is prepared four hours before their scheduled flight.