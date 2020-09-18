Is your employer keeping you safe or risking your life? Who to talk to about your workplace safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Parts of the United States are seeing drops in contraction and deaths due to coronavirus, prompting many lawmakers to reopen business to boost their stalled economies.

Schools, bars, theatres, factories, and offices have reopened, or say they’re on the path to reopening. Employees anxious to make up lost income who fear for their health and the health of their families at home, depend on employers to put safeguards in place to protect them.

The Center for Disease Control’s guidance for employers resuming business includes conducting daily health checks and hazard assessments of the workplace, encouraging employees to wear face coverings at least made of cloth if appropriate, practice social distance, and improving ventilation systems.

Criticism was drawn on federal departments like the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration in the early months of the pandemic with some advocates saying OSHA appeared to be failing to respond to the public health crises in work environments, according to USA Today. The Washington Post reported in April the agency received 3,000 virus-related complaints since January.

Employers would receive citations at the maximum monetary penalty allowed by Congress depending on the severity of the violations and the length of time underlying workplace hazards have been brought to their attention without being corrected.

“By law, OSHA citations focus on the violation of the hazard. Although monetary fines are significant enforcement tools, it is important to recognize an OSHA citation also requires the employer to abate the underlying workplace hazard,” Jose Carnevali told KSN. “Required abatement measures and financial penalties are complementary tools that OSHA uses to keep workers safe from COVID-19. By helping employers correct COVID-19 hazards, OSHA has helped remove workers from dangerous situations. Indeed, OSHA inspections have helped to ensure the protection of more than 607,000 workers from COVID-19 since February 1, 2020.

The United States Department of Labor posted a revised Enforcement Guidance for Recording Cases of Coronavirus Disease in May which provided updates to Compliance Safety and Health Officers.

The revision including making COVID-19 a recordable illness and employers responsible for recording cases if;

This is a confirmed case of COVID-19 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control

The case is work-related

The case involves one or more of the general recording criteria

“All these facts—incidence, adaptation, and the return of the workforce—indicate that employers should be taking action to determine whether employee COVID-19 illnesses are work-related and thus recordable. Given the nature of the disease and ubiquity of community spread, however, in many instances, it remains difficult to determine whether a COVID-19 illness is work-related, especially when an employee has experienced potential exposure both in and out of the workplace.” REVISED ENFORCEMENT GUIDANCE FOR RECORDING CASES OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19), May 19 2020.

If you as an employee are concerned with coronavirus safety measures in your workplace, speak with management or your employers human resource office first. If a reasonable amount of time passes without those concerns being addressed, follow up with OSHA by filing a safety complaint.

If you as an employer are worried about a COVID case in your building the CDC advises you to not shut down, instead, close off areas used for prolonged occupation. Wait for 24-hours before cleaning to disinfect to minimize the spread of respiratory droplets.

To file a safety complaint, you or your representative can request an OSHA inspection of your workplace if you believe there is a serious hazard or if you think your employer is not following OSHA standards. If you’ believe your employer retaliated against you for exercising your right as an employee, you can file a Whistleblower Complaint.

