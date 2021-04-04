‘It’s been nice out’: Food truck owners say warm weather is good for business

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This Easter Sunday, as some people got ready to head to church, some Wichitans suited up to go to work.

“It’s been nice out, more people want to be out and about doing their own thing,” said Leo Zapata Jr., an employee at Leo’s Taquería.

The Zapata family owns a small taco truck. They say Leo’s Taquería stays closed during holidays, but this year, they decided to try something different.

“A lot of places are close today, and let’s see what happens and see if we can get more people in,” said Zapata.

Zapata says they have seen a steady flow of customers going to their taco truck.

“All the new faces and everything is really good,” he added.

Their neighbors, Ottaway Amusement Company, said they also tracked many customers stopping by.

” People have just lined up on this thing– they just love funnel cakes and fried Oreos,” said Danny Ottaway, owner of Ottaway Amusement Company.

This would have been the opening week for their amusement park at Pawnee and Seneca, but instead, it was the opening week for their sweets truck. They say COVID prevented them from opening the amusement park.

“We’re still waiting for this pandemic to lighten up just a little bit before we get started with all the rides again,” explained Ottaway.

They say the nice weather, Easter Sunday, the accessibility to the COVID vaccine are part of the reason they are seeing more customers.

“It’s giving people, I guess, peace of mind instead of that whole panicky mindset that everyone was going through whenever the pandemic first started,” said Zapata.

“I think the reason we’ve done so well is people want something that seems somewhat normal,” said Ottaway. “The carnival food is is obviously something that they miss because there haven’t been any carnivals for about a year.”