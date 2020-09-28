‘It’s nice to have somebody to visit you’: Dole VA Medical Center allowing patients to have visitors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dole VA Medical Center changed its visitors policy after seeing the number of COVID-19 cases in the county go down.

“Most recently we began to look at the data and say is it now possible to change the visitation so there could be increased communication between patients and their family members,” said Robert Dole VA Medical Center Chief of Staff, Dr. Robert Cummings.

Patients at the hospital can now have one visitor per day between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dole Medical Center Chief of Staff, Dr. Robert Cummins said this change will help patients, especially those who are in the hospital for a medical illness or surgical procedure.

“That communication is important, we did have that via cell phones, video chat, etcetra, this is a much better, to be able to see each other and directly communicate,” said Dr. Cummings.

Patients are allowed to have one visitor per day, but visitors must wear a mask during their visit and screen negative for COVID-19.

