‘It’s time to listen’: Derby High School students organize peaceful protest

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of students from Derby High School organized a peaceful protest Monday, June 8. The rally was held at Madison Avenue Central Park.

“Beautiful. It’s amazing that kids can do it,” said community leader, Yolanda Marshall.

Marshall shared her story in front of a small group Monday afternoon. She says she’s been marginalized her entire life and is happy to see young kids fighting against discrimination.

“I love it. It’s beautiful, the unity of it all,” added Marshall.

Rally organizers say it’s time to hold city officials and law enforcement accountable. Marshall said she created a list of demands for local police and city officials.

” Four hundred plus years of oppression and we’re still here trying to fight that same fight,” said Marshall.

“I just hope that everyone can see that this is an issue that we all need to all speak up on,” Sean Wentling.

“It’s important to establish that as a community, we can be different but continue to support each other,” said Jack Sallman.

Demonstrators laid face down in front of the Derby Police Department Monday evening. They didn’t move for over 8 minutes. The same amount of time a Minneapolis officer had his knee on Geroge Floyd’s neck.

“Chanting ‘I can’t breathe’ for nine minutes and then we are marching back and we are having a mini-rally and having a moment of silence,” said Sallman.

These protesters say the battle against police brutality doesn’t end at the rally.

“If you’re 18 and above, especially this coming November, you need to vote.” said Sallman.

“Start looking for ways you can help in the community,” Marshall added. “Most of all, listen. It’s time to listen. It’s time to sit back and listen to what is going on.”

City council member Brandon Johnson along with Roy Moye III were amongst the distinguished guest at the rally.

