Kansans facing financial hardships can apply for up to $5,000 in rental assistance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Catholic Charities Wichita has partnered with the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program to help tenants and landlords with rental assistance.

“Our Kansas Eviction Prevention Program basically developed over these last few months as we recognized home is an absolute hub to our communities,” said Kansas Housing Corporation Executive Director, Ryan Vincent. “All of a sudden in these past months due to COVID and the economic collapse more and more Kansans are losing their homes and that has become a serious issue for our state and our communities.

The program helps Kansans who are facing evictions because of financial hardships due to COVID-19. The state of Kansas has designated $35 million of CARES Act funding to help with rental assistance. Tenants and landlords can apply for assistance up to $5,000.

“The requirements to receive the assistance, you have to be a citizen, has to be for a primary residence, they have to have missed one or more rent payments since April of 2020 and they have to be able to show the pandemic has caused them to lose some of their income,” said St. Anthony’s Family Shelter Supervisor, Matt Lowe. “That proof can be a letter from their employer, documentation from the school where they’re having to do remote learning.

Lowe said landlords do have to be on board with the process and has to get certified as an approved landlord in the community. They will be given a vendor number, which can then be given to the tenant to complete their application online.

The Kansas Eviction Prevention Program estimates there are currently 73,000 tenants in Kansas who are facing evictions and they project that number to increase in the coming months.

Applicants can apply through December 31. For more information on the program or to apply, click here. For help by phone, call Catholic Charities at (316)-264-8344.

