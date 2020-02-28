Kansans welcome spring, brace for allergy season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many across Kansas are saying they can’t wait for Spring. Sunny weather. Greener scenery. It’s time to rekindle your love affair with outdoor activity.

However, Spring also brings allergies for many. Some experts say sneezing, sniffling, and itchy eyes in 2020 may be worse than before.

According to Healthline.com, Wichita often ranks first among Midwestern cities for pollen because of the abundance of trees, warm weather, and grass pollen that get worse when it rains. Predicted above-average rainfall totals and average warmer temperatures are expected to make a ripe incubator for airborne pollen.

“Once things start to bloom in the next few months or two, the itchy watery eyes, those are really going to start to pop,” said KSN Chief Meteorologist, Lisa Teachman. She says this is likely due to the infrequency of Arctic Intrusions, which dropped the temperature over winter months but didn’t stick around long. “Eventually this is all going to transition into warmer temperatures, things are going to sprout, and we will become miserable.”

The strong Kansas winds are often to blame for pollen allergies. Those winds not only move pollen from around the state but are also capable of bringing pollen from other sneezy cities in the region, like Oklahoma City or McAllen, Texas, two cities that rank high on allergy lists, according to Healthline.com

“It is inevitable,” says Teachman. “We get pollen around here in Kansas and we have to find the best way to deal with.”

Healthcare providers say the best way to deal with allergy symptoms is not to wait until allergies get severe, but to establish a routine to keep symptoms at bay.

“For some people, they just have occasional symptoms, and if they want to take an occasional over the counter allergy and antihistamine, that’s enough for them to control their symptoms,” said Ben Hawley, MD of Mid-Kansas Ear, Nose and Throat Associates. “The most effective routine is to do a nasal steroid spray combined with an allergy pill daily, and not just when symptoms are severe.

Safeguards many allergy sufferers can also take are purchasing an in-home air filter if you have breathing issues. Those with very severe symptoms should consider seeking advice from your doctor or healthcare provider about allergy testing and treatment with allergy shots or allergy drops on top of other prescription options.

